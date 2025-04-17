Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20.00 UK Time

Rangers have their hopes of salvaging something from an otherwise disappointing campaign hanging in the balance as they visit Spain on Thursday to take on Athletic Bilbao in their Europa League quarter-final second leg.

The first leg at Ibrox did not yield the result they would have ideally wanted as it ended 0-0, but that keeps them in the tie and was impressive given Robin Propper was sent off early on.

Rangers then did not have it easy on Sunday against Aberdeen as they had to stage a comeback to register a single point in a 2-2 draw, with ten men as Ross McCausland was sent off, and thus delay Celtic’s title parade.

They were unconvincing to say the least and even the most ardent of Rangers supporter will admit that they will need marked improvement to have any chance of getting something from the Spain trip.

Spanish teams have a knack of wringing in surprises in European competitions. Three of the last five Europa Leagues have been won by Spanish sides and no one can rule Athletic Bilbao out this year.

They are the only side from Spain still alive in the competition and can give the visitors a run for their money.

Barry Ferguson will be expected to bring in players that can make the difference on the night and he does have John Souttar and Mohammed Diomande back. Rangers have been a completely different beast in Europe in recent years but laurels cannot be rested on.

The Gers do seem to have a positive mood in the camp for the tie.

Fans will definitely expect intense action as both sides will have equal motivation to win.

Recent Form (league)

Athletic Bilbao: WDDWD

Rangers: DLWWL

Predicted Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers Lineups

Athletic Bilbao Rangers Agirrezabala Kelly De Marcos Tavernier Vivian Balogun Alvarez Souttar Lekue Jefte Ruiz de Galarreta Barron Jauregizar Diomande Djalo Hagi Sancet Danilo Nico Williams Igamane Sannadi Dessers Predicted Lineups

Key Men

Athletic Bilbao

For Athletic Bilbao, the key to success will be held by their wingers. Nico Williams, one of the stars of 2022 World Cup, has four goals in the competition already and has another two assists to go with it.

He offers pace to Ernesto Valverde’s team down the wing and scored a brace against Roma in the round of 16.

He could yet again be the key as Athletic Bilbao aim to break the deadlock after 90 minutes of goalless action at Ibrox.

The Spanish team though could miss the presence of Williams’ brother Inaki Williams, who is a doubt for the match.

In his absence a lot would depend on Maroan Sannadi, who is still acclimatising to the Athletic Bilbao team since his move in February.

Rangers

Barry Ferguson’s Rangers have been leaking unnecessary goals. They know that there will be a bombardment of attacks and their ability to hit the home team on the counter attack will mean a lot.

Skipper James Tavernier, who is relishing the challenge, will have a real chance to show his leadership skills and can lead the charge on the counter attack.

Hamza Igamane, who scored a goal in the last match against Aberdeen, can yet again become the cause of Athletic Bilbao’s undoing; there have been calls for him to play.

Cyril Dessers is yet another player to watch out for taking into consideration how good he has been in front of goal.

Result Competition Aberdeen 2-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership Dundee 3-4 Rangers Scottish Premiership Celtic 2-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers’ last three away games

Match Prediction

Rangers let the ship sail when they were unable to get on the scoresheet against Athletic Bilbao at home, but given the early sending off it was at least a damage limitation job.

At home, Athletic Bilbao will have their fans to lead them on and will make things worse for Ferguson’s team. The Gers will have to do well to come out of their current predicament and ensure progress in the competition.

It remains to be seen whether the zeal they have showed so far in Europe comes to their aid while countering the Athletic Bilbao threat.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Rangers

Where To Watch?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 channel. TNT will stream the match on their discovery + service.