Borussia Monchengladbach have given a big clue that Leeds United target Julian Weigl will be leaving the club this summer as they have identified Basel’s Leon Avdullahu as his replacement.

Leeds are in a strong position to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League this season as they sit inside the top two in the Championship.

The Whites hierarchy have started planning for their season in the top tier and they have identified areas where they want to improve.

Defensive midfielder is a role Leeds are looking into and they have Gladbach’s Weigl is a player that boss Daniel Farke wants.

The 29-year-old has captained the Gladbach side for the majority of the season, featuring 28 times in the league and picking up seven cautions in the process.

It has been suggested that Leeds have already made initial contact to understand whether Weigl will be willing to move to Yorkshire in the summer.

And according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), in a sign that the Leeds target could go, Gladbach have already identified a replacement for him.

Competition Games Assists Cautions Bundesliga 28 2 7 German Cup 2 – 1 Julian Weigl so far this season

The German outfit are looking at 21-year-old FC Basel star Avdullahu, who is highly rated in Switzerland and has been dubbed the new Granit Xhaka.

Leeds boss Farke signed Weigl from Benfica during his time with Gladbach and the midfielder still maintains a good relationship with the Whites boss.

Weigl is only willing to move to England if he has the opportunity to play in the Premier League and in case of promotion, Leeds will be counting on Farke to convince him.

Leeds are currently sitting top of the Championship table with 88 points from 42 games and have a five-point lead over third placed Sheffield United.

The Yorkshire giants require seven more points from their remaining four games to secure automatic promotion and on Good Friday they will face Oxford United away from home.