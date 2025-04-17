Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Kim Hellberg has not flown to Wales to speak to Swansea City and despite the Welsh giants’ interest ‘it will take a lot’ for him to leave Swedish side Hammarby now.

Swansea are considering what to do with their managerial position as they plan for the approaching summer transfer window and another campaign in the Championship.

Alan Sheehan is currently the caretaker and he is being considered by Swansea amid a run of good results, but the club also have Hellberg on their radar.

According to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Swansea are considering Hammarby boss Hellberg and have made enquires about him.

However, any move for the 37-year-old to head to take over at Swansea is some way off.

Contrary to suggestions, Hammarby boss Hellberg has not flown to Wales to hold talks with Swansea or visit the club.

And it is suggested that ‘it will take a lot’ for him to leave Hammarby at the moment.

Club Years Kimstad 2011-2012 Kuddby 2013-2016 IF Sylvia 2017-2019 IFK Norrkoping (assistant) 2020-2012 IFK Varnamo 2022-2023 Hammarby 2024- Kim Hellberg’s managerial jobs

Hellberg currently has Hammarby sitting on top of the Swedish Allsvenskan, albeit it is early days, with just three games played.

A former midfielder, Hellberg put pen to paper to a three-year deal when he took the Hammarby job in the winter of 2024.

Swansea would appear to need to make a compelling case to Hellberg and win him over if they do want him to take charge of the club for next season.

The Welsh side currently sit in 12th spot in the Championship standings with a further four games to be played in the campaign.

With little now on the line, the games are a further audition for Sheehan if he wants the job on a full-time basis.