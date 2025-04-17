Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Trabzonspor are hopeful of being able to agree an ‘affordable’ fee with Southampton for striker Paul Onuachu in the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old centre forward has been the subject of transfer interest from Turkish sides in the last two transfer windows but has failed to secure an exit so far.

His successful loan spell at Trabzonspor last season has not been forgotten by the Turkish Super Lig side and once again the tall striker is firmly in their thoughts.

Last summer, Southampton wanted a substantial transfer fee as they wanted to cash in on Onuachu, who they brought from Belgian outfit KRC Genk in the winter of 2023.

Trabzonspor though were not willing to meet the price that Southampton were demanding and the striker stayed at St Mary’s.

The interest has not gone away though and, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Trabzonspor are looking closely at a fresh swoop.

Southampton have been relegated to the Championship and they are likely to offload players in the summer to generate cash – Onuachu might be one of them.

Season Club 2012-2019 Midtjylland 2015 (on loan) Vejle 2019-2023 KRC Genk 2023- Southampton 2023-2024 (on loan) Trabzonspor Paul Onuachu’s career so far

Trabzonspor feel that Onuachu may now be available for an ‘affordable’ fee and could push ahead with a swoop.

The final decision will come down to Trabzonspor’s boss as signing Onuachu would need the team to play in a specific way to take advantage of his strengths.

Southampton recently sacked Ivan Juric, under whom Onuachu featured regularly this season and they have yet to appoint a new permanent boss.

Trabzonspor have had a season to forget so far as they sit just tenth in the Turkish Super Lig table and want a big summer transfer window to change their fortunes next term.