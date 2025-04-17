Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz’s new contract sees him getting around a 50 per cent raise in his wages with his stay extended by a further year, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles brought in Munoz from Belgian side Genk in the winter of 2025 and since his arrival, he has been a regular in Crystal Palace’s starting line-up.

This season wing-back Munoz has been a standout performer for Oliver Glasner’s side and has featured in all but one league game.

Munoz has netted four goals while laying on five assists and has picked up eight cautions in the process.

The Colombian signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the time of his joining the Selhurst Park outfit, with Crystal Palace having an option to extend his contract for another year.

His performances have impressed Glasner and the club hierarchy have rewarded him with a new deal that extends his stay with the London outfit until 2029.

Munoz has been well rewarded by Palace for his displays on the pitch and the new deal sees his earning go up by around 50 per cent.

Competition Games Goal Contributions Cautions Premier League 31 9 7 FA Cup 4 2 1 EFL Cup 3 1 2 Daniel Munoz’s season so far for Crystal Palace

The 28-year-old joined Genk from Colombian side Atletico Nacional in 2020 and he has experience of featuring in Europe for the Belgian outfit.

His performances for Genk caught the eye of Crystal Palace’s scouts and they were quick to sign him on a long-term deal.

Munoz has featured 38 times for the Colombia national team and has been a regular for his national team.

The wing-back started the game on Wednesday against Newcastle United, where Palace saw themselves getting thrashed 5-0 by the Magpies.

Crystal Palace will be back in action against Bournemouth on Saturday and with a new contract under his belt, Munoz will be hoping to help his team get back to the winning ways against the Cherries.