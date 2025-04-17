Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Eintracht Frankfurt star Jan Aage Fjortoft deems the Eagles to be favourites against Tottenham Hotspur tonight due to their home form in the Europa League this season.

Tottenham are probably facing their biggest game of the season so far tonight against Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of the Europa League, which is previewed here, with their silverware dream and a ticket to the Champions League at stake.

Dino Toppmoller’s side secured a 1-1 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week during the first leg of the tie, due to which tonight’s clash has become a must-win game for both sides.

Fjortoft, who was present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Thursday, feels that Tottenham should have won the game that night with the number of chances they created.

He pointed out that Eintrahct Frankfurt, who are so far unbeaten at home in the Europa League, have been excellent at home and indicated that after the 3-0 win at the weekend against Heidenheim, they are going into the Tottenham game with confidence and establishing themselves as slight favourites in the tie.

“I was there; I was watching the first game and to be fair to Tottenham, they should have won that game”, Fjortoft said on ESPN (43:40).

“They hit the post three times; Frankfurt started fantastically with Ekitike doing the 1-0, but after that there was a lot of Tottenham.

Date Against Result 13/03/2025 Ajax 4-1 23/01/2025 Ferencvaros 2-0 07/11/25 Slavia Prague 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt’s last three Europa League games at home

“I think that they are at home and the form that they had in the Europa League, they have been doing fantastically there.

“They beat Heidenheim on Sunday 3-0; they go in with confidence and I think they will have them slightly favoured against Tottenham.”

Toppmoller, ahead of the game, admitted that his team will need to have a very good day to beat Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side.

Spurs’ recent away record has been poor recently, with only one win out of seven games, which Postecoglou’s side will have a chance to improve at the Deutsche Bank Park tonight.

Tottenham will have a tough task on their hands to progress.