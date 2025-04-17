Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fixture: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20.00 UK Time

Tottenham have experienced a dire campaign so far this season, sitting 15th in the Premier League with just 37 points and putting major pressure on Ange Postecoglou ahead of this evening’s Europa League game with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Europa League is the only competition that could potentially help Postecoglou’s men make the season a success as it would give a ticket into next season’s Champions League.

However, a 1-1 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the quarter finals has made it difficult for the Lilywhites.

Spurs have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only victory coming against Southampton, who sit rock bottom in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Eintracht Frankfurt have continued to impress in the Bundesliga as they are currently third in the table with 51 points and have tasted defeat only once in their last six matches.

Even after the departure of Omar Marmoush in January, the Eagles have continued their fine performances, with striker Hugo Ekitike leading their attack, a player Micky van de Ven is wary of.

With Spurs’ poor defensive display in their latest 4-2 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, Dino Toppmoller’s men will look pile more misery on Postecoglou’s team at the Deutsche Bank Park tonight.

Recent Form (league)

Eintracht Frankfurt: WLWWL

Tottenham Hotspur: LWLLD

Predicted Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt Tottenham Kaua Vicario Kristensen Porro Koch Romero Theate Van de Ven Brown Udogie Skhiri Bergvall Tuta Bentancur Gotze Maddison Larsson Johnson Bahoya Tel Ekitike Solanke Predicted Lineups

Key Men

Eintracht Frankfurt

Toppmoller will heavily rely on his star forward Hugo Ekitike, who has been exceptional for him this season, scoring 21 goals and registering nine assists.

His ability to make in-behind runs and create space for his team-mates in attack will be crucial for the Eagles in breaking down the Spurs backline.

Alongside him, Hugo Larsson will need to be at his best as Eintracht Frankfurt will expect him to create chances and make late runs into the box.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs must rectify their poor defensive structure, thus, Postecoglou will be depending heavily on Cristian Romero at the back.

The 26-year-old will be tasked to keep the Spurs defence organised in the second leg to keep the Eintracht Frankfurt attackers at bay.

In attack, Tottenham will need Dominic Solanke to justify his price tag, especially given they are without key man Heung-Min Son due to injury.

Result Competition Wolves 4-2 Tottenham Premier League Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham Premier League Fulham 2-0 Tottenham Premier League Tottenham’s last three away games

Match Prediction

Tottenham have struggled to perform on a consistent basis, which makes Eintracht Frankfurt the clear favourites to win the second leg and progress through to the Europa League semi-finals, especially with the game set to be played at their home.

However, Postecoglou has a strong squad at his disposal and if Tottenham perform at their best, they will give themselves a chance in Germany.

Tottenham’s inconsistency and Eintracht Frankfurt’s fine performances this season have made the second leg a very enticing fixture.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Tottenham

Where To Watch?

The match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham will kick-off at 20:00 UK time and you can watch it live on TNT Sports.