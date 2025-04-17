Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Barry Ferguson has picked his Rangers lineup vs Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League this evening, as the Gers try to book a spot in the semi-final.

Despite having Robin Propper sent off in the first leg at Ibrox, Rangers managed to hold Athletic Bilbao to a 0-0 draw and give themselves a fighting chance tonight.

Even though the tie is all square, Rangers head into the game as big underdogs against an Athletic Bilbao side doing well, as looked at in our match preview, while they have been urged to play Hamza Igamane tonight in Spain.

Gers boss Ferguson has told his players to embrace the challenge against Athletic Bilbao this evening as he looks towards the only competition his side could win this season.

Rangers played out a 2-2 draw away at Pittodrie against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend and did so with ten men after Ross McCausland was sent off.

Athletic Bilbao meanwhile beat Rayo Vallecano 3-1 in La Liga and have lost just four games in La Liga this term, a total fewer than Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Tonight, Ferguson keeps faith with Liam Kelly in goal in his Rangers lineup, meaning that Jack Butland is on the bench in Spain tonight.

At the back, Rangers have James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz.

Midfield sees Ferguson select Nicolas Raskin and Mohammed Diomande, while Jefte also plays. Ianis Hagi and Vaclav Cerny support Cyriel Dessers.

If Ferguson wants to shake up his Rangers lineup vs Athletic Bilbao at any point then he has options on the bench and they include Hamza Igamane and Danilo.

Rangers Lineup vs Athletic Bilbao

Kelly, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Yilmaz, Raskin, Diomande, Jefte, Cerny, Hagi, Dessers

Substitutes: Butland, McGuire, Barron, Bajrami, Nsiala, Igamane, McCausland, Curtis, Hutton, McCallion, Danilo