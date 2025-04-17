Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County boss John Eustace has warned his players about the threat Luton Town possess, with a squad full of Premier League experienced players ahead of their match on Good Friday at Pride Park

The Rams have done exceptionally in their last seven matches, losing just one of them and picking up 14 points in the process, which has seen the club move out of the relegation zone in the Championship table.

However, Derby are still in a relegation battle as they are just one point above 22nd-placed Cardiff City and are set to face Matt Bloomfield’s Luton in their upcoming match.

The Hatters have also seen an upturn in form as they have lost just one of their last six matches; a win on Good Friday would see Luton move level on points with Derby and boost survival hopes.

Eustace admitted that it will be difficult for his team to play against a Luton team who have quality after making good signings during the summer and winter transfer windows.

The Derby boss stated that his players are eager to play Luton but warned them that their experience of playing in the top-flight could potentially have a big impact on the match.

When asked about their upcoming match against Luton Town, Eustace told Rams TV (0:58): “Another really tough game, Luton have got lots of experience, Premier League experience, recruited very well over the summer and in January.

Result Competition Luton Town 2-1 Derby County Championship Luton Town 1-0 Derby County Championship Derby County 2-2 Luton Town Championship Last three Derby County vs Luton Town meetings

“We know it is going to be a really difficult game but one we are really looking forward to.”

Eustace’s men will look to continue their fine form in the Championship by getting a positive result against Luton, who defeated the Rams 2-1 earlier this season in December.

With only four matches remaining before the season concludes, Derby will look to increase their one-point lead over the drop zone, as the club look to secure their status as a Championship team for the upcoming campaign.