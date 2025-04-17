Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Fenerbahce are closely monitoring developments regarding Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa in the hope of securing a deal in the summer.

Liverpool signed the 27-year-old winger from Juventus last summer on a four-year contract, but he has struggled to get going in the Reds colours or get a regular place under Arne Slot.

Chiesa missed a large part of the season due to a muscle injury, but since recovering from it, he has only managed to get 15 minutes of Premier League football under his belt.

The Italian forward attracted interest from Italy during the winter transfer window, but the player decided to stay at Anfield to fight for his place.

Liverpool are planning to add to their forward department and might offload Chiesa if a suitable offer comes their way.

Chiesa has no shortage of suitors, as Italian outfit Lazio and Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce are interested in him.

It is suggested that at Jose Mourinho’s request, the Fenerbahce hierarchy are taking a look at the Liverpool star regarding a potential transfer.

Season Team 2016-2022 Fiorentina 2020-2022 [loan] Juventus 2022-2024 Juventus 2024- Liverpool Federico Chiesa’s career so far

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Liverpool winger Chiesa’s situation on Merseyside is being closely monitored by the Turkish giants.

Lazio are also keen on taking the winger back to Italy and it is suggested that Liverpool are ready to loan him to the Rome giants with an option to buy next summer.

However, Chiesa’s high salary on Merseyside is something that Lazio are unlikely to meet.

Fenerbahce, who are fighting for the Turkish league title, might be ready to splash cash in the summer to bring the Italian international to Turkey.

Chiesa has so far featured 12 times in all competitions for Liverpool with two goals and two assists to show.