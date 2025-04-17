Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United have agreed to take a far lower fee than that they previously wanted for one of their out on loan stars.

While the Whites have been fully focused on earning promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship, they have had stars out on loan working to impress.

Sam Greenwood has been plying his trade at Preston North End, while Jack Harrison continued at Everton. Joe Gelhardt joined Hull City in the winter window.

Defender Rasmus Kristensen made the switch to German side Eintracht Frankfurt last summer and that deal included a purchase option set at €15m.

Although happy with the Dane and fully intent on keeping him, the Germans have been unwilling to pay the full €15m price tag.

They have though achieved a substantial discount and, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), will pay an initial €6m for the defender.

Eintracht Frankfurt will also potentially pay another €2.5m in bonuses, to take the total fee that Leeds should receive up to €8.5m.

Team Points Leeds United 88 Burnley 88 Sheffield United 83 Sunderland 76 Bristol City 64 Championship table after 42 games

The Denmark international has been part of an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt team this season and is set to continue his career at the club.

They currently sit in third spot in the Bundesliga standings and are in a good position to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The 27-year-old has clocked 26 outings in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt so far this season, even chipping in with four goal contributions.

He will depart Elland Road having only got 30 outings for Leeds under his belt, with 26 of those coming for the Whites in the Premier League.