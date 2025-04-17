Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Leeds United look set to face disappointment in their interest in a left-back they have been targeting as he is now in his club’s plans for next season.

The Whites are likely to see change in the left-back slot next season, regardless of what division they are in, as Junior Firpo is approaching the end of his contract at Elland Road.

A successor to the defender is on the agenda and Leeds have been across options as the summer transfer window approaches.

It has been suggested that Leeds are looking at bidding for Wolves defender Hugo Bueno, who is currently out on loan at Feyenoord.

However, according to Express & Star, Wolves are not looking to let Bueno go and have decided they want to reintegrate him into their squad.

Bueno has shone while on loan in the Netherlands at Feyenoord and Wolves believe he can be a real asset to the group at Molineux next season.

That stance would appear to rule out a sale and Leeds are likely to need to look elsewhere, with the 22-year-old unavailable.

Competition Games Eredivisie 16 Champions League 9 Dutch Cup 1 Hugo Bueno at Feyenoord this season

Whether Leeds still decide to try and test the water by contacting Wolves remains to be seen, but the Molineux outfit want to keep Bueno as things stand.

Firpo has made 29 appearances at left-back for Leeds in the Championship so far this season and has been a presence in the attacking third.

He has contributed nine assists in his league outings, as well as getting on the scoresheet in games against Sunderland, Sheffield United and West Brom.

In total, Firpo now has over 100 appearances for Leeds to his name and did not leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

The defender is poised to end his association with the Whites this summer though.