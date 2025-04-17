Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Fixture: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham have announced their starting lineup to lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League in Germany this evening, with the quarter-final tie finely balanced.

The first leg in north London ended 1-1 and there is all to play for in the second leg, which we previewed here, as Tottenham look to book a last four spot.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s boss has admitted his side will need to be at 100 per cent in the game, while Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven is wary of the home team’s striker Hugo Ekitike.

Tottenham must do without key man Heung-Min Son, who did not travel to Germany due to injury.

Ange Postecoglou’s side lost 4-2 away at Wolves at the weekend and all their eggs are firmly in the Europa League basket as they try to win the competition.

Tottenham have won just two of their last nine games across all competitions and that could be a worry for Postecoglou due to the lack of a winning habit.

The Australian will now hope for a famous evening in Germany and a place in the semi-final to keep Tottenham alive this season.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal in the Tottenham lineup this evening, while at the back Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie as a four.

In midfield, Tottenham go with Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall and James Maddison, while Brennan Johnson, Mathys Tel and Dominic Solanke lead the attack.

Postecoglou has a bench full of options to change his Tottenham lineup vs Eintracht Frankfurt if needed and they include Richarlison and Mikey Moore.

Tottenham Lineup vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Tel

Substitutes: Austin, Whiteman, Danso, Bissouma, Richarlison, Gray, Kulusevski, Spence, Odobert, Sarr, Davies, Moore