Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has claimed that Norwich City are an attacking force who have a distinctive playing style and has urged his team to be ready to face one of Championship’s most dangerous teams.

Pompey have experienced a poor run of form that has seen the club win just one of their last six matches and they sit only four points above of the drop zone.

After defeating league leaders Leeds United last month, it looked like Portsmouth were on course to comfortably secure their status as Championship side next season. However, recent results have dragged the club back into the relegation battle.

With just four matches left, Mousinho’s men are set to for a trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich, who are also experiencing a tough run as they have won only one of their last eight matches.

The Canaries, however, have still been the second highest scorers in the Championship this season, finding the net on 63 occasions; only Leeds have a better record this campaign.

Reflecting on Portsmouth’s upcoming game against Johannes Hoff Thorup’s men on Good Friday, Mousinho stated that Norwich are unfortunate to not be at a better position in the league table.

The Pompey boss believes that the Canaries are a very well-drilled team with a clear attacking style of play and have a squad of quality players.

Opponents Result Sunderland 0-0 West Brom 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday 2-3 Norwich City’s last three home games

He even warned his players that they should be ready to face one of Championship’s most attacking outfits on Friday.

When asked about the Canaries, Mousinho told Pompey TV (2:25): “They are a very good side, they have been unlucky not to pick up more points than they have, but very well coached in a distinctive playing style, with some excellent players.

“We’ve got to be very wary of one of the league’s sort of top goalscorers, as a team as well as individuals that they have on display.

“A really good attacking force.

“I mean it is going to be a good game of football but certainly a really dangerous side of the division.”

Both teams shared points last time when they faced each other in December at Fratton Park, with the match ending 0-0.

However, Portsmouth will look to get the better of Norwich this time and secure a win, as Pompey look to extend their four-point lead over the relegation zone.