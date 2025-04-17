Former top flight star Tam McManus feels that Athletic Bilbao just had too much quality for Rangers, after the Gers exited the Europa League at the quarter-final stage.

Rangers headed to Spain to face Athletic Bilbao in the second leg with the tie locked at 0-0 after the first leg at Ibrox, but lost 2-0 to go out 2-0 on aggregate.

The Gers’ defence was breached just before half time when Oihan Sancet converted from the penalty spot, following a John Souttar foul.

Barry Ferguson made changes in the second half as Rangers chased the game, but when Nico Williams struck with ten minutes left it was all over for the Scottish giants.

Former Hibernian star McManus feels Rangers deserve plaudits for having got so far in the Europa League.

He stressed though that the best side won and Athletic Bilbao just had too much quality for Rangers to handle.

McManus wrote on X: “Best team went through. Rangers battled away but Bilbao as expected too much quality for them.

Person Position Barry Ferguson Interim manager Issame Charai Interim first team coach Billy Dodds Interim first team coach Neil McCann Interim first team coach Allan McGregor Interim goalkeeping coach Rangers’ coaching staff

“Great run though again from Rangers in Europe and given the supporters some really memorable nights.”

Thoughts at Rangers will now increasingly focus on a rebuild over the summer as they try to recover from a poor campaign.

There continue to be question marks over who will be Rangers’ new permanent manager, with Ferguson only filling in on an interim basis.

Rangers will still want to finish the Scottish Premiership campaign strongly and they are next due to face St Mirren.