Athletic Bilbao star Mikel Jauregizar has stated that he experienced a great atmosphere at Ibrox during their game against Rangers last week.

Rangers welcomed Spanish outfit Athletic Bilbao in Glasgow last Thursday for the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final which ended up with a 0-0 scoreline.

Midfielder Jauregizar, 21, made his first trip to Scotland during Athletic Bilbao’s tie against Rangers and he featured for 90 minutes in front of the Ibrox crowd.

Jauregizer was impressed by what he experienced at Ibrox and admitted that Rangers’ home ground had a great atmosphere during the game.

He also pointed out that a lot of the Athletic Bilbao supporters travelled to Glasgow to support them and added that even though the Spanish outfit failed to win the game, it was a nice experience for him.

“It was my first time at a game in the British Isles”, Jauregizer told Spanish daily Marca.

“It was a very nice thing to do, with a great atmosphere and a lot of our supporters cheering us on.

Date Game 17/04/25 Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers 26/04/25 St. Mirren vs Rangers 04/05/25 Rangers vs Celtic 11/05/25 Rangers vs Aberdeen 14/05/25 Rangers vs Dundee United Rangers’ next five fixtures

“We didn’t get the result, but it was a very nice experience.”

Rangers secured a draw at Ibrox despite playing the majority of the game with ten men and now Barry Ferguson’s team will travel to Spain to face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames to keep their European dream alive, a game we have previewed here.

The Gers have performed well in their recent away games, as they have only lost one out of their last eleven trips.

Ferguson will be working on the training ground with his team to get the best out of Rangers when they take on the La Liga outfit tonight to get themselves into the semi-final of the Europa League.