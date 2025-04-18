Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo has revealed that the reception from the fans and club has been amazing and it has been better than he was expecting.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper joined the Bhoys last summer from Aston Villa and made his Scottish Premiership debut in a 3-0 win over Hearts last month.

With first-choice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel sidelined with a shoulder injury, Sinisalo finally got his chance to break into the Celtic starting eleven, eight months after joining the club.

The Finland international has so far played in three Scottish Premiership matches for the Bhoys and has kept one clean sheet, while conceding twice.

Sinisalo feels that the support from the club and the supporters has been massive and revealed that the reception that he has received has surpassed his expectations.

The 23-year-old stated that he has loved his time with the Bhoys and promised the fans that he will do his best to repay their faith in him.

Sinisalo said in a press conference (5:11): “In terms of expectation it has been probably even better than I expected in terms of the reception you get from the fans, the football club and the support you get, it has been amazing.

Goalkeeper Age Kasper Schmeichel 38 Viljami Sinisalo 23 Scott Bain 33 Celtic’s goalkeeping options

“I have loved every single second of it.

“Listen, long may that continue, I will play with my heart on my sleeve and hopefully the people that watch us can see that.”

With the Bhoys set to face St Johnstone on Sunday in the Scottish Cup semi-final, Sinisalo will hope to register a clean sheet and help the team book their place in the final.

Celtic will look to get their revenge at the weekend after suffering a 1-0 defeat against the Saints recently in the league, as the club look to secure another domestic treble at the end of the campaign.