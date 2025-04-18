Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

A Manchester United star dubbed ‘outstanding’ by Alan Shearer earlier this year has been offered to another club ahead of a possible Old Trafford exit.

Manchester United booked their spot in the semi-final of the Europa League on Thursday night to keep their dreams of Champions League football for next season alive.

Ruben Amorim’s men produced a 5-4 thriller at Old Trafford to edge their way past French side Lyon and set up a tie with Athletic Bilbao.

Thoughts though are increasingly turning towards a summer where Manchester United will be expected to wheel and deal to support Amorim in the market.

Ins and outs are expected and it appears that efforts are already being made to ship out goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

The goalkeeper, who was hailed as ‘outstanding’ by Shearer after his FA Cup display in January where Manchester United put out Arsenal, has been offered to Besiktas, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik (via A Spor).

The Turkish Super Lig side, managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, were told that they could sign Bayindir this coming summer.

Club Years Ankaragucu 2016-2019 Fenerbahce 2019-2023 Manchester United 2023- Altay Bayindir’s career’s history

However, the Black Eagles responded with the message that they find Bayindir to be too expensive and they do not want to pay a transfer fee for him if a deal was to be possible.

The club want to focus on cost-effective options this summer and forking out a fee for the Manchester United man and then paying his wages is seen as a non-starter.

Manchester United are likely to look at other options to offload the former Fenerbahce man when the summer transfer window opens in June.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper cost the Red Devils a fee in the region of €5m and it is unclear just what level of fee they are seeking to bring in from selling him.

He has been capped by Turkey at international level, but has not established himself as the first choice at Old Trafford.