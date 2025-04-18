Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Ipswich Town loan star Marcus Harness has admitted he has loved his stint at Derby County, even though things have not been easy on the pitch for the Rams.

The 29-year-old joined the Rams in the summer and has featured regularly for them this season, making 39 appearances and registering seven goal contributions for a struggling Derby team who are battling to secure their status as a Championship club.

John Eustace’s men have experienced an impressive run of form in recent weeks, though the loss to Luton Town is a blow, and will be hopeful they will have enough to survive in the Championship.

Harness is approaching the end of his loan spell for Derby and insists it is one that he has loved, especially being close to home.

The attacker though is clear that for much of the season it has been difficult for the Rams, with their pick-up in form happening more in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old also had warm words for Derby’s Pride Park, dubbing it ‘amazing’.

When asked about his time at Derby County, Harness told Rams TV (4:00): “It has been difficult obviously, I have loved it but yes, it is not nice being in the position that we found ourselves in.

Opponents Date West Brom (A) 21/04 Hull City (A) 26/04 Stoke City (H) 03/05 Derby County’s remaining games

“But yes, I have loved living here, being closer to home and stuff like that.

“Obviously playing at Pride Park every time is amazing.

“The end of the season is how I hoped the whole season would have been but yes it has been good.”

Derby have just three games left to try to secure their spot in the Championship for next season, with two of those coming away from Pride Park.

They next head to West Brom, before then playing Hull City and finishing the season by welcoming Stoke City.