Derby County centre-back Matt Clarke has warned West Brom that the Rams will ‘attack the life’ out of the meeting between the two sides on Easter Monday.

John Eustace’s men are fighting for their lives to stay afloat in the Championship and matters are becoming increasingly tense as the end approaches.

An upturn in form helped Derby crawl out of the bottom three, but a 1-0 loss at home to fellow strugglers Luton Town on Good Friday was a massive blow for the Rams.

Clarke believes that the team have no time to dwell on the result against Luton and feels that the Rams still have the opportunity to avoid relegation this season.

When asked about the situation in the dressing room, the 28-year-old told Rams TV (1:22): “There is no time to be disappointed.

“You can’t drop your heads. You’ve just got to go again.

“I still think it is all there for us.

“Yes we wanted to win the game and be in a sort of a better position in the league or whatever.

“But it is going to go down to the wire now we have got to attack it these three games like it’s still there.”

Result Competition Derby County 2-1 West Brom Championship Derby County 1-0 West Brom EFL Cup Derby County 1-0 West Brom Championship Last three Derby County-West Brom meetings

Clarke will be up against one of his former clubs in the shape of West Brom on Easter Monday, with Derby set to head to the Hawthorns.

The defender is clear about how Derby will approach the game and vowed to ‘attack the life’ out of the West Brom clash.

Clarke said: “It is just, learn from today and then look forward and attack the life out of Monday.”

The defender is sure that the Derby players have the mentality to turn it around and believes that the team will do everything to bounce back on Easter Monday against Tony Mowbray’s men.

When asked about the squad’s ability to recover, Clarke said: “I say the character has always been there from the group, even when the results haven’t been there.

“We train hard every day.

“We prepare properly it is never anything less than that, so yes we will be ready.”

With only three matches left, Eustace will hope that his players will be ready to do everything to get a positive result against the Baggies at the Hawthorns.

Derby fans will hope that the 1-0 defeat against Luton will act as the fuel for the team, as they look to secure their spot in the Championship for next season.