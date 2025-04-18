Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers hitman Steven Thompson has advised Gers interim boss Barry Ferguson to play the youngsters more to see if they are good enough to perform.

Rangers’ journey in Europe has now come to an end after La Liga side Athletic Bilbao knocked them out of the competition on Thursday night.

Even though there are five matches are still left in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic will have no difficulties lifting the league title as they are 15 points above the Gers.

Thompson admitted that Rangers are not in a good position because they have nothing to play for this season anymore.

The former Gers star believes Ferguson should give the Gers young players more chances in the remaining games of this campaign.

Thompson stressed that if he were in Ferguson’s shoes, he would have given the younger players more game time to see if they could step up.

“If I was in Barry’s shoes now, I’d be looking at the younger players in the next five games”, the ex-Gers striker said on BBC Sportsound.

Opponents Date St. Mirren (A) 26th April Celtic (H) 4th May Aberdeen (H) 11th May Dundee United (H) 14th May Hibernian (A) 17th May Rangers’ remaining games this season

“Get them into the squad so you can see if they are good enough to step up.

“It’s a horrible situation to be in because as a player you always want something to play for.”

Rangers will already be looking at the upcoming season and plan to make major improvements as they are set to go trophyless this term.

It remains to be seen if Ferguson will take the risk to play young players more in the remaining games to boost their confidence for the future, especially given as he will also want to boost his chances of keeping the job on a permanent basis.