Michael Steele/Getty Images

Sunderland star Enzo Le Fee has expressed his desire to meet Bristol City again in the Championship playoffs so that his side can show the Robins what they can do when it is eleven versus eleven.

The Black Cats had to play 83 minutes of normal time with ten men at Bristol City on Good Friday after Trai Hume was sent off for bringing down Nahki Wells as he ran through on goal.

Despite that, the visitors were the first to strike in the 31st minute and held on to the lead for ten minutes in the second half before an equaliser.

Yet another goal late in the same half ended Sunderland’s fight and they eventually lost the match 2-1.

With Sunderland having already secured a playoff spot and Bristol City well-placed to do it as well, Le Fee hopes that they will meet Liam Manning’s team again and then show what they can do eleven versus eleven.

Giving his reaction to the defeat, Le Fee told his club’s official media (1:22): “Ten against eleven [men] is tough. We worked hard.

“Hopefully, we are going to play against this team during the playoffs.

Opponents Date Luton Town (A) 21/04 Leeds United (A) 28/04 Preston North End (H) 03/05 Bristol City’s remaining games

“Like that we can show them how we can play football eleven against eleven.

“Hopefully we play against them.”

Sunderland enjoy a nine-point lead over Manning’s team and are one of the two teams certain to take part in the extended run.

There are a number of other teams that are trying to grab the opportunity to occupy the remaining two spots, Bristol City being one of them.