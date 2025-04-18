Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Leeds United target Julian Weigl has had intensive talks with Red Bull’s managing director of sport Rouven Schroder and head of global soccer Jurgen Klopp in Austria as the Whites brace for competition from Red Bull Salzburg in the race for his signature.

The Yorkshire giants are increasingly looking like they are going to be automatically promoted to the Premier League this season and plans are being made.

Leeds have started preparations for the summer and have identified Borussia Monchengladbach’s defensive midfielder Weigl as one of the players they want to bring to Elland Road in the upcoming transfer window, which opens in June.

Weigl, a former student of Daniel Farke, has maintained a good relationship with the former Gladbach boss, who played a key role in helping to bring him to the club.

Leeds have already made a move to establish initial contact to know the player’s heart on a potential move to Yorkshire in summer.

However, it has emerged that they are not the only interested side, as according to Sky Austria (via Fussball Transfers), Leeds are set to face competition from Red Bull Salzburg.

Weigl was in Austria recently and he met Red Bull’s director of global soccer, Klopp and managing director of sport, Schrode.

Season Club 2014-2015 1860 Munich 2015-2020 Borussia Dortmund 2020-2023 Benfica 2022-2023 [on loan] Borussia Monchengladbach 2023- Borussia Monchengladbach Julian Weigl’s career so far

It has been suggested that the Whites target had an intensive discussion with the Red Bull duo regarding a move to Salzburg in the summer.

Weigl’s current contract with Gladbach runs out in 2028, but as one of the higher earners at the club, he could well be on his way soon.

Leeds will bank on Farke’s relationship with the defensive midfielder to lure him and the player will likely only accept a move if Leeds are in the Premier League next season.

The Red Bull group has a minority share at Leeds United as well, so it remains to be seen whether Leeds will be able to prove themselves as an attractive destination for Weigl in the summer.

The 29-year-old has featured 89 times for Gladbach and he has vast experience of European football with Benfica and Borussia Dortmund.