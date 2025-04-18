Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Fixture: Oxford United vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Oxford United in a Championship game at the Kassam this evening, previewed here, as the Whites look to close in on automatic promotion.

Promotion is in Leeds’ hands and if they win their remaining four games then they will be playing Premier League football next season.

Oxford United boss Gary Rowett has told Leeds that he is sure his side have the weapons to hurt them tonight, but the Whites start this evening as firm favourites to scoop up three points.

Leeds will have to get the job done without Joe Rothwell, who is injured, while Pascal Struijk will miss the rest of the season.

The Whites though thrashed Oxford United 4-0 in December and will be quietly confident they can take the points to Elland Road this evening.

In goal for Farke in his Leeds United lineup tonight is Karl Darlow, who has been solid since he replaced Illan Meslier without much fuss.

At the back, Leeds deploy a four of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees Farke select Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev to try to control the game, while in the final third, the attacking threat is carried by Manor Solomon, Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Joel Piroe.

Farke can make changes to his Leeds United lineup vs Oxford United tonight by using his substitutes and his options include Patrick Bamford and Largie Ramazani.

Leeds United Lineup vs Oxford United

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Tanaka, Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe

Substitutes: Meslier, Byram, Schmidt, Wober, Guilavogui, James, Ramazani, Joseph, Bamford