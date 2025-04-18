Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have been warned that they will have ‘problems’ playing Bodo/Glimt away in the semi-final of the Europa League.

Spurs booked their last four spot by seeing off Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 in Germany on Thursday night to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

It was a welcome relief for under-siege boss Ange Postecoglou, who has kept alive Spurs’ hopes of a famous trophy success and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

His side are favourites to reach the final, but standing in the way are surprise package Bodo/Glimt, who beat Lazio over two legs.

And Lazio star Gustav Isaksen has warned Tottenham that they will not find it easy when they have to visit the Norwegian side and believes any side in the world would have problems.

“Now they are playing against Tottenham and they will have a tough time too”, Isaksen was quoted as saying by FAZ.

“I think every team in the world has problems in Bodo.”

Trophy Year Eliteserien 2020 Eliteserien 2021 Eliteserien 2023 Eliteserien 2024 Bodo/Glimt’s recent honours

The new league season in Norway has now kicked off and Bodo/Glimt have won both their opening two matches.

They are due to play another four games domestically before the tie with Tottenham, with three league meetings and one Norwegian Cup game, in a packed programme.

Spurs, by contrast, have just two games before they are due to welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first leg.

They will be keen to establish a decisive lead in the first leg to take to the second leg in Norway.

Postecoglou’s side are first due to play host to Nottingham Forest before then travelling to face Liverpool at Anfield.