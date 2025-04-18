Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Joe Rodon has admitted that sometimes this season the Whites have lacked the killer instinct and revealed that the wins they have ground out felt better than other wins.

The Yorkshire giants have been aiming for automatic promotion since the beginning of the season and now with four games remaining, they are close to achieving their goal.

Despite accumulating 88 points from 42 games, former players have often pointed out that Daniel Farke’s side have been wasteful with their opportunities in front of goal and have failed to put the game to bed on several occasions, which is a sentiment that Rodon agrees with.

The Whites defender pointed out that Leeds this season created more opportunities than the previous campaign and admitted that sometimes they failed to utilise those chances due to the lack of a killer instinct.

Rodon stated that there is focus to put games to bed to secure easy three points, but he stressed that the team always have grind out results when needed and feels that those wins taste better than other ones.

“I think the team, especially this season, we do create a lot of chances. I think it is just about taking those chances”, Rodon said on LUTV (1:49).

“There are games where we have taken those chances and scored a lot of goals; sometimes that does not happen.

Competition Games Cautions Championship 42 5 FA Cup 1 – EFL Cup 1 – Joe Rodon this season

“We just lacked a bit maybe of focus, just a bit of killer instinct to put the game away, even myself.

“At the end of the day we grind out results and sometimes those wins they feel better.”

The Wales international has been a key part of Leeds’ defence this season, featuring in all 42 league games while racking up only five cautions.

Now on Good Friday, Leeds will come face to face with Gary Rowett’s Oxford United before they return to Elland Road on Easter Monday to lock horns with Stoke City.