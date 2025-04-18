Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County manager John Eustace believes that the fighting spirit his team showed in the 1-0 defeat to Luton Town this afternoon is the most important thing and it is not all doom and gloom heading into the final three Championship games.

The Rams lost ground in the race to secure Championship survival as they were humbled by fellow strugglers Luton Town inside Pride Park.

Though they still lead the Hatters in terms of goal difference, with three games to go there is no reason why either of the three teams below them cannot push them down to the drop zone.

The Derby boss, though, does not feel that it is all doom and gloom, given the kind of fighting spirit his team showed in the second half of the match.

The home side ended the match with more possession and more shots on goal, only to end on the wrong side of things.

Asked whether the undying spirit his team showed in the second half gives him encouragement heading into the final three games, Eustace told Rams TV (0:31): “Of course it does.

“Today was an opportunity that we couldn’t take, we got another opportunity now on Monday, we will prepare properly and see where that takes us.

Opponents Date West Brom (A) 21/04 Hull City (A) 26/04 Stoke City (H) 03/05 Derby County’s last three games

“But the most important thing is that we showed that fighting spirit today. And I think we showed that since I have been at the football club.

“We keep going and on another day, we could have easily scored two or three goals in the second half.

“So, it’s not all doom and gloom.

“Of course, we wanted a positive result, but we are still doing the right things and there are three huge games coming up.”

Derby’s next game will be away from home against promotion-chasers West Brom on Easter Monday, a match that will certainly come with his fair share of challenges, despite the Baggies’ shaky run of form of late.