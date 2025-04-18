Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton has dubbed what one Tottenham Hotspur player did in the closing stages of the game at Eintracht Frankfurt ‘ridiculous’.

Ange Postecoglou’s side put in a solid performance away in Germany to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 and progress to the semi-final of the Europa League 2-1 on aggregate.

They needed backs to the wall at times against the Bundesliga side, but managed to stand firm and keep a clean sheet on the night, something they have often not been able to do this term.

It might not have been that way though as, with almost the last kick of the game, Cristian Romero fouled Ellyes Skhiri, giving Eintracht Frankfurt a free-kick in a dangerous position.

Romero was booked for the foul and Ashton thinks he was actually lucky to get away with just a yellow card.

He dubbed what Romero did ‘ridiculous’ and feels that the defender simply could not help himself after he was wound up by Arthur Theate.

Ashton said on talkSPORT 2 (17th April, 22:00): “Oh, it’s ridiculous from Romero.

Competition Bookings Premier League 2 Europa League 1 Cristian Romero’s Tottenham bookings this season

“He cannot let it affect him. He has to get involved. It’s like the fact that Theate’s tried to pull him up and said that he’s slowing the game down because of the cut to his head. It’s got to him. It’s boiled over, he’s stood on the side, he can’t wait to get on.

“And he’s gone steaming in to the challenge on that wet surface. He’s quite lucky that it is only a yellow card.

“He just needs a bit of calmness. It’s such a big moment at the end of the game.”

Eintracht Frankfurt’s free kick came to nothing and Spurs progressed, but if it had resulted in a goal then fingers would likely have been pointed at Romero.

The Argentine is a regular name in the referee’s notebook and will want to keep his nose clean in the semi-final against Bodo/Glimt to be available for the final is Spurs make it.

Bodo/Glimt put Lazio out in their quarter-final tie and Spurs have been warned they face a tough time in the away leg in Norway.