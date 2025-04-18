Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Fixture: Oxford United vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20.00 UK Time

A certain sense of calmness was restored in Yorkshire when Daniel Farke’s Leeds United were able to register back-to-back wins against Middlesbrough and Preston North End in the Championship.

Though the Whites did not have it easy on any of those two occasions, they showed enough character and character is what a team needs to survive tough situations.

One more thing that is playing it into their hands is Sheffield United’s shocking collapse. Chris Wilder knows as much as is needed to clinch promotions. But his experience is yet to yield the results that can give the other two teams – Leeds United and Burnley – a run for their money.

With four games left to go, there is a five-point lead between the top two and Sheffield United. All the indications are that the Blades will have to negotiate possibly three more games to make their way to the Premier League.

However, football can work in strange ways. The kind of form Burnley have been showing, there is little possibility of their slipping up. Leeds though have a habit of making things hard and though the finishing line is within touching distance, they could yet find ways to lose their vantage point.

Farke’s experience will therefore be optimally important for Leeds United heading into the next four games, starting with the one against Oxford United tonight.

Gary Rowett’s team have practically been on a win-lose-win-lose scenario and if that record is something to go by, they are expected to be on the losing end against the Whites tonight given that they won their last game against Sheffield Wednesday.

The team have nothing to lose or gain as staying put in the division looks like a certainty unless something drastic happens.

It will therefore be unexpected of them to take unnecessary risks at the Kassam Stadium and Rowett has already warned Leeds of his side’s threat.

Recent Form (league)

Oxford United: WLWLW

Leeds United: WWDDD

Predicted Teams

Oxford United Leeds United Cumming Darlow Long Bogle Helik Rodon Nelson Ampadu Bennett Firpo Brannagan Gruev Vaulks Tanaka Mills Gnonto Matos Solomon Goodrham Aaronson Harris Piroe Predicted teams

Key Men

Oxford United

Leeds United have built a reputation for being quick starters and that is what they will try to do yet again away from home. And as such Oxford United’s two full-backs – Sam Long and Joe Bennett will be important. The U’s will definitely miss Ciarron Brown in defence as the player has been sidelined for the season, but it is time for someone else to step-up.

The hosts can welcome skipper Elliott Moore back into the first-team fold and even if he is not a starter he can make a difference from the bench.

Leeds United

At this stage of the season, there can be no one as important for Leeds United as their manager Daniel Farke. The German manager has multiple Championship promotions to his CV and the Whites will be counting on his experience to take them over the line.

Farke, on the other hand, will want his attacking players to deliver. Once of the issues that the Whites are having to deal with is a lack of goals. Players like Joel Piroe, Manor Solomon, Brendon Aaronson and Willy Gnonto have to return amongst the goals to ease the overall pressure on the team.

Oxford United might be an ideal opportunity to do so.

Result Competition Leeds United 4-0 Oxford United Championship Oxford United 4-3 Leeds United Friendly Leeds United 2-0 Oxford United Friendly Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Though Leeds United have been comparatively less impressive on the road than at home, they showed that they can grind out results just like they did against Middlesbrough on 8th April. After scoring in the second minute of the match, the Whites were able to hold on to that lead for the remaining 88 minutes to get the 1-0 win.

At the Kassam Stadium, it could yet again be a test of the team’s nerves. They will look to hit the home team before they settle down into their set formation and dig deep to keep the visitors out.

For Oxford United, the night can be long if their plans are disrupted at the very beginning. One thing that is going to be certain is that there will be a bombardment of attacks.

The ability to hold on will be key for Gary Rowett’s team.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Oxford United 0-2 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

The match will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event and other Sky Sports channels in the UK. There will also be a live streaming on Sky Sports +.