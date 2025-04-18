Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Derby County manager John Eustace insists that he wants the next game, against West Brom, to come as quickly as possible so that the Rams have the chance to put things right from losing to Luton Town.

The Rams were on the receiving end of a 1-0 defeat against fellow strugglers Luton, who covered the ground to bring parity back between the two sides in the Championship table, on Good Friday.

There will be an immediate chance to put things right as the next game is set to be played at the Hawthorns against West Brom on Easter Monday.

Asked whether he is glad that his team will have the chance to put things right immediately, Eustace told Rams TV (1:36): “Absolutely.

“We want the games as quickly as we can now to put things right.

“We start tomorrow on the training ground and make sure that we are fit and ready.”

The former Blackburn Rovers boss further took time to highlight the relentless nature of the Championship, insisting that despite that, his team did not show any lack of effort against Luton and had the right attitude.

Result Competition Derby County 0-1 Luton Town Championship Portsmouth 2-2 Derby County Championship Derby County 0-0 Burnley Championship Derby County’s last three results

“The Championship is relentless and today we couldn’t get the points that we wanted of course, but the attitude was great.

“The effort was there for all to see. So we are doing the right things, the first half wasn’t us, the second half was more like us.

“Now we have got to build on that and go into the game on Monday confident.”

Derby will face a West Brom side now unlikely to finish in a playoff spot as they are six points adrift with just three games left.

The Baggies were beaten 2-0 away at Coventry City on Good Friday, but whether that will see them ease off against Derby remains to be seen.