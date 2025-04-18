Michael Regan/Getty Images

Stoke City loan star Tommy Simkin has revealed that missing games at Walsall has given him a different perspective to observe the game and insisted that now he is ready to get back.

Simkin is a product of Stoke City’s youth system and he has played games for the Potters’ youth sides over the years.

The 20-year-old is currently on his fourth loan spell away from the club and League Two promotion contenders Walsall loaned him in the summer.

He has been Mat Sadler’s go-to choice in goal, but from mid-March to early April, Sadler went with Sam Hornby until their latest match against Barrow last weekend, where Simkin started after five games.

The Potters loan star admitted that Hornby has been helping him with his experience and he hailed the 30-year-old for his mature performances.

Simkin admitted he observed a lot of things which is not possible when he is playing and stressed he is now ready to get back to action.

“Yes, he [Hornby] helped me a lot”, Simkin told Walsall’s media (1:04).

Player Club Luke Badley-Morgan Airdrieonians Niall Ennis Blackpool Freddie Anderson Cork City Adam Watson Hanley Town Keke Jeffers Ashton United Darius Lipsiuc Walsall Tommy Simkin Walsall Stoke City’s loaned out players this season

“On the pitch, he gives me little tips and stuff about kicking and during half time, he is telling me what I am not seeing.

“When I came out of the team, seeing how he played and he played with real maturity; obviously he played in quite a few games.

“So yes, seeing the game from a different perspective instead of playing.

“When you are playing all the time, so to just come away from it for a little bit and just see different things, what I would not see normally when I am on the pitch.

“I think that has helped a lot and I am ready to kick on now.”

Walsall were in the driving seat for the majority of the season for automatic promotion, but since the turn of the year, they have fallen hard and could lose out on automatic promotion and Simkin will now look to be at his best for the remainder of the campaign.

Last month, Stoke City’s academy technical director Gareth Owen named the shot-stopper as one of the standout Stoke City loanees this term.