Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday is clear that the Gers squad need a major reshuffling in the summer, which he acknowledges will need significant money to be spent.

On Thursday night, the Glasgow giants were knocked out of the Europa League by Athletic Bilbao in Spain, with a result which ended any silverware hopes.

Barry Ferguson’s men were able to come out with a 0-0 draw in the first leg despite a Robin Propper red card, but at the San Mames, they were no match for the La Liga outfit as they lost 2-0.

One former top flight star insists the quality of Athletic Bilbao was just too much for Rangers.

Now the Gers have nothing to look forward to for the remainder of the campaign, as they are lagging 15 points behind their arch-rivals and table toppers Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

There are five games remaining in the league this season, and Rangers will be thinking about how they can improve in the upcoming term to pose a serious threat to Celtic’s domination.

Ex-Gers star Halliday believes that his former side are in need of a significant squad overhaul in the upcoming transfer window.

Halliday is aware that quality players will cost a lot of money and he is clear that Rangers require major investment.

Scottish Premiership Points Goal difference Celtic 81 +75 Rangers 66 +33 Hibernian 53 +13 Scottish Premiership top three

“Clearly, the squad needs significant investment”, the former Gers midfielder said on BBC Sportsound about his former side.

“There’s going to be a huge turnover of players, and to do that successfully, you need money.”

Rangers are currently in the midst of a potential takeover, which they will hope goes through to compete against Celtic, who have been massively dominant and are only going to get stronger.

Ferguson’s side will look to end their season on a positive note, while the remaining games are also an audition for the interim boss to keep his job.