Tottenham Hotspur great Graham Roberts believes that players such as Dominic Solanke, Lucas Bergvall, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski joined the club with the aim of playing in a European final.

Ange Postecoglou’s side secured a place in the semi-finals of the Europa League by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on aggregate on Thursday evening.

They have now been drawn against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, who survived a scare against Lazio to become the first team from the country to reach the last four.

Roberts, who played for Tottenham between 1980 and 1986, believes that it is a huge opportunity for Tottenham’s young team to make it to the final.

He is also of the opinion that some of the club’s recent signings chose Spurs because they expected they would be able to play in such showpiece occasions and now the club should deliver.

“Been thinking about this today, the opportunity now that is here for some of these lads to make a European final is huge”, Roberts wrote on X.

“Some of the new signings like Solanke, Johnson, Bergvall and also players like Kulu, who deserve it so much and the reason they signed for us.

Competition Year won Cup Winners’ Cup 1963 UEFA Cup 1972, 1984 Anglo-Italian League Cup 1971 Tottenham’s European honours

“Let’s make it happen.”

Bodo/Glimt have given teams such as FC Porto, Braga and Manchester United a run for their money this season in Europe and will therefore not be opponents to be taken lightly.

Despite Bodo/Glimt putting Lazio out in the quarter-finals, Tottenham will still start the tie as massive favourites to progress and there would be genuine surprise if they fail to do so.

For Postecoglou and Tottenham, their season hinges on winning the Europa League.