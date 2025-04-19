Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton manager David Moyes has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Manchester City to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

With the games now running out at Goodison Park, each occasion is an emotional one and a visit from the reigning Premier League champions will be no different.

Moyes wants his Everton team to finish the campaign as strongly as possible, while Manchester City are still looking to wrap up a Champions League spot for next season.

The Everton boss remains without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but he feels Dwight McNeil is getting closer to being able to start games.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, at the Etihad in December, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Everton have lost their last eight consecutive meetings with Manchester City at Goodison Park and ending that run in their final season at the ground would be a huge boost.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton today, while at the back Moyes goes with a four of Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In the engine room, Moyes trusts in Idrissa Gueye and James Garner, while Jack Harrison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Iliman Ndiaye support Armando Broja.

Moyes can shake up his Everton side at any point in the game and his substitutes include Beto and Ashley Young.

Everton Lineup vs Manchester City

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye, Broja

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, McNeil, Beto, Young, Coleman, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam