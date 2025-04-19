Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton custodian Jordan Pickford has revealed that David Moyes has helped improve the attacking side of things at the club and it is something the Toffees have been working on a lot on the training pitch.

There has been a complete change of fortune for the Merseyside club since the return of the veteran Scot, on whom the new owners, the Friedkin Group, showed faith.

In the 13 league matches Moyes has been in charge of the Toffees, they have lost only two, winning five and drawing another six.

The form has helped Everton climb up the league ladder, taking them above teams such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Pickford, one of Everton’s old heads, believes that since Moyes has returned to the club for his second spell, the Toffees have improved the attacking side of things and that has also been something they have worked on on the training ground.

“We’re getting in better areas of the pitch more often to create more chances – and we’re scoring more goals”, Pickford told his club’s official channel.

Pickford believes that keeping the ball out of the net has always been one of the key strength areas of the Everton team, but Moyes has also been working on the other end.

Opponents Date Manchester City 19/04 Ipswich Town 03/05 Southampton 18/05 Everton’s final home games

“I think we’ve always been a good side at keeping the ball out of the net, but the manager has helped a lot on the attacking side of it.

“And it’s something we’ve been working on a lot on the training pitch.”

Moyes is keen for Everton to finish the season as strongly as possible as they look to build momentum to take into the new Everton Stadium.

The former West Ham boss is also expected to be busy in the summer transfer window as he aims to strengthen.