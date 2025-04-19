Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former West Ham United striker Dean Ashton has warned Hammers boss Graham Potter that a decision he made during the 1-1 draw with Southampton ‘won’t sit well’ with the fans.

There were some boos at full-time at the London Stadium on Saturday when West Ham were held to a draw by already relegated Southampton in the Premier League.

Southampton levelled in injury time, leaving no opportunity for West Ham to respond, but Potter had by then chosen not to take the game to the visitors to try to score a second goal.

He looked to shore things up with late substitutions, with Konstantinos Mavropanos one of those introduced and Jarrod Bowen one of those making way.

It backfired as West Ham could not hold on and fans were left unhappy at his defensive substitution.

Former Hammer Ashton is unhappy at the general performance West Ham put in and just how many shots at goal they allowed Southampton to take.

He feels that Potter’s decision to bring Mavropanos on and take Bowen off, to then defend deeply, is something which will not sit well with the West Ham supporters.

Club Years Leeds Carnegie 2008-2011 Ostersund 2011-2018 Swansea City 2018-2019 Brighton & Hove Albion 2019-2022 Chelsea 2022-2023 West Ham United 2025- Graham Potter’s managerial history

Ashton said on talkSPORT (19th April, 17:06): “It’s a bit of a shocker. I’m not going to lie. It’s a shocker for West Ham and also to allow Southampton to have 15 shots at your goal, when you are playing at home against a side that are well and truly relegated.

“It is not a good look. It isn’t.

“And also I think the fact he took Bowen off, brought Mavropanos on and went very deep in the game, against Southampton.

“Those are the sort of things that won’t sit well at all with the West Ham supporters.”

Hopes were high when Potter was handed the job at the London Stadium, with his lacklustre stint at Chelsea seen my many as having extenuating circumstances attached to it.

There have been calls for West Ham to give Potter the summer and next season before judging him, but the boss will be aware of the need to create a feel-good factor heading into next term.