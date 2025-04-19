Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former West Ham United defender Scott Minto has admitted he is ‘very worried’ if Hammers boss Graham Potter does not feel the squad needs major surgery in the summer.

West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium by already relegated Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Jarrod Bowen put West Ham 1-0 up just after half time, but an injury time leveller from Lesley Ugochukwu made sure that Saints left the capital with a point.

The Hammers were widely expected to beat Southampton and put in a good display, but the match did not turn out the way Potter would have wanted.

West Ham have picked up just three points from their last six games, winning none of those matches, and there are some alarm bells ringing for supporters.

Minto admits he is concerned about Potter claiming that major surgery is not needed at the club during the summer and is holding out hope that the manager is just saying it to keep the current squad happy.

“How can you not get all three points?” Minto said on talkSPORT (19th April, 17:23).

Opponents Date Brighton (A) 26/04 Tottenham Hotspur (H) 04/05 Manchester United (A) 11/05 Nottingham Forest (H) 18/05 Ipswich Town (A) 25/05 West Ham’s remaining games this season

“One thing I would say about Graham Potter is, everybody is waiting for the end of the season and recruitment, and I am very, very worried if we are to believe him that he doesn’t believe there needs to be a high turnover of players.

“I think he is saying that to keep the current players on board.”

The former West Ham defender thinks that if things carry on as they are into the start of next term then the fans will turn on Potter.

“But my goodness me, I think the fans will definitely turn, and rightly so, if at the start of next season it carries on like this because this hasn’t been good enough.

“Normally he can improve players and I’ve not seen that since he’s come in.”

There were some questions about whether Potter could succeed at West Ham given his poor spell with Chelsea and how Brighton ticked along nicely after his exit.

The pressure is now growing on the West Ham manager ahead of the Hammers’ next game, which comes against Potter’s former club Brighton.