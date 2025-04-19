Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Stoke City boss Mark Robins is of the view that the Potters’ game on Easter Monday against Leeds United will be a big test for his team.

After the Potters’ win over Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday, Robins’ side find themselves seven points clear of the last relegation spot and they shift their focus to the next game against table toppers Leeds United.

Leeds United are only four points away from securing automatic promotion to the Premier League and with three more games left, they are determined not to slip up.

Robins will take his side to Elland Road on Easter Monday to lock horns with Daniel Farke’s Leeds, who are undefeated in their last seven games.

Since Robins’ arrival, Stoke have only lost one league game at home, and they picked up a 2-0 win over the Owls and the veteran tactician credited his players for being able to understand his instructions and utilising them on the pitch.

Robins, however, warned his players that their real test will be facing Leeds United away from home and added that he wants his team to quickly refocus their attention on facing the Yorkshire giants on Easter Monday.

When questioned about the secret behind Stoke’s excellent home form under him, Robins told Stoke City TV: “Players have worked hard, I think.

Date Game Result 26/12/24 Stoke City vs Leeds United 0-2 05/03/24 Leeds United vs Stoke City 1-0 25/10/23 Stoke City vs Leeds United 1-0 09/07/20 Leeds United vs Stoke City 5-0 24/08/19 Stoke City vs Leeds United 0-3 Stoke City’s last five league meetings with Leeds United

“There has been a mixture of things; you have got players coming back, you have got players that are keen to learn.

“They have listened, they have understood, and they have tried to put things into practice.

“The big test for us now is we have Leeds United away on Monday and that is something that I want to refocus everybody on as quickly as possible so we can go and finish this season off strongly.

“We have Sheffield United here a week today and we finish off with Derby County.

“There is a lot of football to be played and I want us to be right bang on.”

Leeds United have won their last three games at home against Stoke City and with the Whites being on the verge of promotion, they will be keen on securing three points.

However, Stoke have picked up their form at the business end of the season and are undefeated in their last five games, which Farke will be aware of.