Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool have been handed encouragement in their pursuit of a striker in the summer transfer window as he ‘is ready to take on a new challenge’ and rivals Arsenal do not have him as their top priority.

The Reds are on course to scoop up the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season at the helm, but they are expected to face a real fight to hold on to their crown next term.

Liverpool’s rivals are expected to strengthen heavily and the onus will be on the Reds to also splash the cash to go to the next level.

They have been strongly linked with Eintracht Frankfurt hitman Hugo Ekitike and, according to French journalist Abdellah Boulma, are ‘keeping a close eye on his situation’.

And Liverpool have been boosted as Ekitike ‘is ready to take on a new challenge’ in the summer.

Arsenal are also keen, but it is suggested that ‘Alexander Isak remains Arsenal’s offensive priority’.

That could remove key competition for Ekitike and make Liverpool’s task in signing the striker easier if they do choose the pull the trigger on a bid.

Club Years Reims 2019-2023 Vejle (loan) 2021 Paris Saint-Germain (loan) 2022-2023 Paris Saint-Germain 2023-2024 Eintracht Frankfurt (loan) 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt 2024- Hugo Ekitike’s career history

His skills were recently on display in the Europa League against Tottenham Hotspur and questions about a potential transfer valuation were brushed off by Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting director.

The goals that have been provided by Ekitike have seen the German side handle the mid-season loss of Omar Marmoush to Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has scored 14 times in 28 Bundesliga games this season, helping to power Eintracht Frankfurt’s push to finish in the top four.

He also struck four times in the Europa League as the German side reached the quarter-final stage.