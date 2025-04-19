Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Graham Potter has picked his West Ham starting lineup to welcome already relegated Southampton to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Wolves’ good form has seen West Ham slip to just above the drop zone and though there is little prospect they will go down, finishing in 17th would not be a good look for Potter.

He will feel that three points are there for the taking against a Southampton side that have conceded a whopping 77 goals in the league this season.

Saints arrive on the back of a 3-0 loss at St Mary’s to Aston Villa and without a win since the start of February.

Potter is still without Crysencio Summerville, who has been out for months with a hamstring injury.

The earlier meeting between the two sides this season saw West Ham grab a 1-0 win on the south coast.

West Ham have Alphonse Areola between the sticks today, while at the back Potter goes with a four of Vladimir Coufal, Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Emerson Palmieri.

Midfield sees the Hammers deploy James Ward-Prowse, Carlos Soler and Lucas Paqueta, while Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen support Niclas Fullkrug.

Potter can change his West Ham lineup if he needs to by using his substitutes and his options include Evan Ferguson and Guilherme.

West Ham Lineup vs Southampton

Areola, Coufal, Kilman, Todibo, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soler, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen, Fullkrug

Substitutes: Fabianski, Cresswell, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Soucek, Ferguson, Irving, Scarles