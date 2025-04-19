Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies believes that Blues new boy Myung-jae Lee’s performance against Crawley Town on Good Friday shows that he is ready and can play good football.

Blues signed 31-year-old Lee on a free transfer in February to have him as backup for Alex Cochrane in the left-back position.

On Good Friday against Crawley Town, he came on during the 70th minute of the game to make his Birmingham debut and put in an impressive display to help his team secure a 0-0 draw in League One.

Davies pointed out that the Birmingham new boy waited patiently for his opportunity and added that Lee did very well coming on to the pitch in the second half of the game.

Blues boss also pointed out that Lee can keep the ball safe from the opposition and stressed that he put in a fine display during the game.

Davies believes that Lee’s performance against Crawley is proof that he is ready and revealed that he will get more opportunities, as Cochrane will not play every game from now to the end of the season.

When asked about Lee’s performance during the game , Davies told Birmingham City TV (5:17): “I thought he did really well.

Season Club 2014-2025 Ulsan HD 2014 [loan] Albirex Niigata 2020–2021 [loan] Sangju / Gimcheon Sangmu 2025 Birmingham City Lee’s career history

“He has had to be extremely patient.

“Don’t forget he came in at the end of January, but the team have been doing well and he has been training really well and I thought he came into the game excellently.

“The game was obviously still finely poised at 0-0, so it was not like we were 3-0 up and he had to come in.

“I thought he did well, actually.

“He was really nice and assured with the ball, made a good switch pass to Taylor, left footed and defended pretty well in what he had to do, so he will obviously have to play.

“Alex has been incredible, Alex Cochrane this season; he has played so many minutes, he and Klara [Christoph Klarer] in that back line, but Alex is not going to play all these next five games, so now we know MJ is ready to go and he can play some as well.”

The 31-year-old left-back has featured seven times for the South Korea national team and his contract with Birmingham expires at the end of June.

Lee will be hoping to keep performing well to finish the season strongly with the Blues to convince Davies and the Birmingham hierarchy to give him a new contract.