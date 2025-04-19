Carl Recine/Getty Images

Dean Ashton believes there are ‘still some worrying signs’ at Manchester City despite the Cityzens’ 2-0 win at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side needed two goals inside the final six minutes of the game at Goodison Park to pick up a much-needed three points in the battle for Champions League football.

Their goals came from Nico O’Reilly and Mateo Kovacic as Everton’s resistance was eventually broken.

Manchester City did take time to get going and the opening 45 minutes was largely uninspiring, with talisman Kevin De Bruyne off colour.

Former Premier League striker Ashton thinks that De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva had an afternoon to forget on Merseyside and bemoaned the drop off in their level.

He believes that even though Manchester City did get the win, there were worrying signs for the champions, though the result was all important as they chase Champions League football which he thinks is needed for their summer rebuild.

“There’s still some worrying signs though, for some of the players” Ashton said on talkSPORT (19th April, 17:25).

Opponents Date Aston Villa (H) 22/04 Nottingham Forest (FA Cup) 27/04 Wolves (H) 02/05 Southampton (A) 10/05 Bournemouth (H) 18/05 Fulham (A) 25/05 Manchester City’s remaining games this season

“This summer feels like a really big summer.

“The drop off from Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne in particular today, that was hard to watch.

“Considering, and Pep Guardiola has talked about it, about there’s no shame in going for a Champions League spot, and he’s right.

“It’s really important about recruitment and players wanting Champions League football, and they need to be in the Champions League, there’s no doubt about it.”

Manchester City have another five Premier League games left in which to wrap up a spot in the Champions League for next season.

A positive for Guardiola will be that his side have now strung together a six-game unbeaten run, which he will hope can continue when their next test comes in the shape of top five rivals Aston Villa, who visit the Etihad on Tuesday night.