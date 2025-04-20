Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Bristol City legend Louis Carey hailed a Sunderland attacker for his performance against the Robins as he felt the Black Cats star was the only player who threatened his former side.

Sunderland were in contention with Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United for automatic promotion, but in the last couple of months, their form has dipped, and now they have to do it the hard way.

Even though their place in the Championship playoffs is more or less cemented, Regis Le Bris’ men have not won any of their last three matches, including this week’s 2-1 loss to Bristol City, where Trai Hume was sent off after seven minutes.

Eliezer Mayenda, who joined the Black Cats in the summer of 2023, gave them the lead in the first half, and Carey admitted that the 19-year-old attacker tormented his former side with his forward play.

The Spain Under-21 international has scored eight league goals this season in 35 appearances, playing almost everywhere in the frontline.

The Robins legend insisted that Mayenda was the only player who attacked with purpose against Liam Manning’s side.

“I really liked him; I thought in the first half, he was excellent”, Carey told Robins TV (8:52) about the Black Cats forward.

Opponents Date Blackburn Rovers (H) 21st April Oxford United (A) 26th April QPR (H) 3rd May Sunderland’s remaining league games

“Like I said, he was the outlet; he used his body very well to take the ball and he also found the space to turn and run and push Bristol City back at times.

“And he was the only player, I felt, was going to impact the game from Sunderland.”

Mayenda has featured regularly in Regis Le Bris’ team and the Sunderland boss will count on him to be at his best in the playoffs.

The 19-year-old attacker will be looking to establish himself as an important player by proving his effectiveness with his performances in the rest of the games.