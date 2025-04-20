Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Arsenal star Perry Groves has dismissed a suggestion that Liverpool are not convincing Premier League title winners and the Gunners should be disappointed not to have beaten them to the crown.

Liverpool edged out Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon to move to within just three points of securing the Premier League title.

While Liverpool are closing in on the title, some of their recent results have been hard work, with Everton, West Ham and Leicester beaten by just a one-goal margin; they also lost 3-2 at Fulham.

Arsenal are 13 points off Liverpool at the top of the league table, with 12 draws from their 33 games coming back to bite them.

On talkSPORT (20th April, 16:25) it was put to former Gunner Groves by Adrian Durham that Liverpool are not that convincing and Arsenal could well be regretting not having pushed the Reds.

Durham said: “When I look at Liverpool, yes they are well clear at the top of the table, and a lot of the stats are in their favour, but have they actually been that convincing. Have they been emphatic. Have they been one of the great Premier League title winners.

“And will Arsenal look at Liverpool this season and think ‘you know what, I think we could have been better than them over the course of the season’?

Season Premier League Finish 2024–25 1st (ongoing) 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd 2019–20 1st (Champions) Liverpool FC Premier League Finishes (2019–20 to 2024–25)

“I just wonder if Arsenal will have some regrets about not going for it more in the title race this season.”

Groves though was not about to lay into Liverpool and is clear that the best team wins the league when all is said and done.

He stressed that Liverpool have found ways to win in games and produced big moments when it mattered most.

“The best team wins the league. That’s why you play over that period of time”, Groves replied.

“I know people have said about the Premier League at the top not being the standard it has before, I just think Liverpool are a very good, a very efficient side.

“The games I have watched them play this year, they’ve always found a way to get themselves out of trouble or come up with big moments.”

Liverpool can officially seal the Premier League title if they beat Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield next Sunday, though if Arsenal slip up against Crystal Palace on Wednesday they would be confirmed sooner.

The title will represent Liverpool’s 20th top flight crown and draw them level with rivals Manchester United.