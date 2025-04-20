Alex Burstow/Getty Images

An experienced Premier League goalkeeper has come on to Leeds United‘s radar as they seek a new number 1 for life back in the top flight, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Illan Meslier lost his spot between the sticks recently after another error which proved to be the final straw for boss Daniel Farke.

Leeds are expected to cash in on Meslier over the course of the summer transfer window and are already hunting a successor.

Karl Darlow has been slotted in to goal for Leeds in recent weeks, but it appears the Whites do not view him as the first choice for a season in the top flight.

They have looked at Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope and Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford, but both could be too expensive.

Now Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has come onto Leeds’ radar as an option, with a £10m fee mooted.

Wolves are prepared to sell Johnstone in the summer window as they look to get his wages off the books.

Club Years Manchester United 2011–2018 Oldham Athletic (loan) 2011 Scunthorpe United (loan) 2011–2012 Walsall (loan) 2013 Yeovil Town (loan) 2013 Doncaster Rovers (loan) 2014 Doncaster Rovers (loan) 2014–2015 Preston North End (loan) 2015 Preston North End (loan) 2016 Aston Villa (loan) 2017 Aston Villa (loan) 2017–2018 West Bromwich Albion 2018–2022 Crystal Palace 2022–2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2024– Sam Johnstone’s Club Career

Johnstone lost his spot in goal at Molineux earlier this season and looks set to be available to move elsewhere.

As an experienced goalkeeper he is tempting Leeds, who feel he could do a job for them in the Premier League.

Johnstone joined Wolves from Crystal Palace just last summer on a £10m deal and penned a four-year contract.

The 32-year-old has made just seven Premier League appearances for Wolves in the current campaign and failed to keep a clean sheet in any of them.

He has also been capped by England at international level after representing the Three Lions at multiple youth levels.