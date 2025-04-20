Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Bromley manager Andy Woodman has insisted that Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray is ‘brilliant’ and feels the Eagles forward is not easy to keep quiet due to his high energy.

The wide player grabbed attention with his performances at semi-professional club Chelmsford City, where he made 32 senior appearances.

Crystal Palace signed him back in 2021 for their academy and he featured for their Under-21 side regularly, contributing to 14 goals directly.

In the summer, League Two side Bromley loaned him in for the entirety of the season, and last month Ravens boss Woodman admitted Imray’s influence at the club.

On Good Friday, Bromley picked up a 1-0 win against Morecambe with a Michael Cheek penalty, thanks to Imray, who won the spot kick for Woodman’s side.

The Ravens’ boss believes Imray’s high energy level makes it difficult to contain him and hailed Imray for his explosive runs and end product.

“Superb, Danny. I mean, he has been brilliant, hasn’t he? let’s be honest”, Woodman told Bromley’s media (1:01) when he was asked about the Eagles loan star.

Competition Games and goal contributions League Two 36 games, 1 goal and 5 assists FA Cup 3 games, 1 goal and 1 assist EFL Trophy 1 game, 1 assist Danny Imray this season at Bromley

“And yet again, his explosiveness, his end product, and he is just a bag of energy, isn’t he? It is not easy to keep him quiet.

“It was a great touch and then to move the ball when the guy thinks he is going to win it, it was a great bit of skill.”

Bromley have been a comfortable League Two team this season and Imray has been pivotal for Woodman’s side, clocking more than 3,300 minutes in 40 all competition appearances.

Imray will look to have a clear destination next term, following his loan spell at Bromley, as he will be 22 in July.