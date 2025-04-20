Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw has hailed Sheffield Wednesday loanee Mallik Wilks for his performance against Mansfield Town on Good Friday, and is clear that the two goals he scored are not regular occurrences.

Wilks was on Leeds United and Hull City’s books before he joined Sheffield Wednesday from the Tigers.

League One side Rotherham United loaned him in for the campaign and he has featured regularly for the Millers all season.

The 26-year-old versatile attacker has 13 goal contributions in 41 all-competition games and has clocked almost 3,300 minutes for the Millers.

On Good Friday, Wilks scored twice as Rotherham United drew 3-3 against Mansfield Town, and the Millers’ caretaker boss hopes the Owls loanee will perform like that in the remaining games this season.

Hamshaw believes that the goals Wilks scored are not easy to score, as he feels both goals were of very high quality.

“Yes, he has been excellent as has Sam Nombe and a lot of the players”, Hamshaw told the Millers’ in-house media (1:16) about the Owls loan star.

Team Seasons Leeds United 2016-2019 Accrington Stanley 2017-2018 (loan) Grimsby Town 2018 (loan) Doncaster Rovers 2018-2019 (loan) Barnsley 2019-2020 Hull City 2020 (loan), 2020-2022 Sheffield Wednesday 2022- Rotherham United 2024- (loan) Mallik Wilks’ career history

“It was a really, really good performance, and I mean both goals; you will go a long way to see two goals better than them.

“He has got that in him and he has really bought into what we have been looking to do which has been a positive for myself and long it may continue in these last remaining games.”

Wilks is due to head back to Hillsborough at the end of his loan stint and it is unclear what the next step for his career might be.

The 26-year-old will try to show his best qualities in the case if he wants a move to the Millers permanently, which will need to be agreed upon with Sheffield Wednesday.