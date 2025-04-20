George Wood/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has insisted that Leeds United loan star Charlie Crew took his chance and did not let him down with his performance against Tranmere Rovers.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder is considered a top talent at Elland Road; he was picked up from Welsh side Cardiff City in 2022 and spent a couple of years in Leeds United’s academy.

He made his Leeds senior debut back in November against Plymouth Argyle before he was loaned out to League Two side Doncaster Rovers in mid-January.

Despite getting ample game time in the beginning, Crew struggled to get into the team and on Good Friday, he started against Tranmere Rovers as McCann’s side picked up a 3-0 win.

Crew played 69 minutes as Doncaster Rovers climbed to second in the League Two table and McCann praised the teenager for his performance.

The Doncaster boss revealed that Crew was not getting his chances because he feels others were performing consistently, but he is clear that the Leeds starlet took his chance well.

“Very good, very, very good. Very pleased with Charlie today”, McCann told Doncaster Rovers’ media (4:14) following his side’s 3-0 win.

Opponents Date Colchester United (H) 21st April Bradford City (H) 26th April Notts County (A) 3rd May Doncaster Rovers’ remaining league games for Charlie Crew to look forward to

“Apart from one little mishap in the first half, where he has got be calm, they took the ball off him, but that apart, very good performance.

“He is a very good player, Charlie, and I mentioned it before that he had to wait because I felt other players were playing well.

“His opportunity came today and he did not let us down, a good performance from him and George [Broadbent] in the middle of the pitch.”

Crew has featured in ten League Two games for Doncaster, starting eight games, amassing almost 600 minutes in the process.

Doncaster are in serious contention to achieve automatic promotion to League One at the end of the season; it remains to be seen if they will be looking to loan Crew in again next season.