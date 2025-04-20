Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United are prepared to let talent Kris Moore depart Elland Road in the summer and he has interest from a League two side, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

While the Whites are planning for life back in the Premier League and what players they might need to bring in, they are also assessing who should depart the club for pastures new.

They are running the rule over their Under-21s, with decisions to be made, and it appears the club have already taken a call on defender Moore.

Scottish Premiership side Hibernian had a close look at Moore last year, but chose not to sign him.

Now Leeds are prepared to cut the cord with the Under-21s skipper and allow him to move on.

He has interest from League Two, where Crewe Alexandra are hoping to take him to Gresty Road.

Crewe have seen their promotion bid come off the rails since the turn of the year and will have to prepare for another season in the fourth tier.

Opponents Competition Minutes Stoke City U21 Premier League 2 1 Aston Villa U21 Premier League 2 15 Crystal Palace U21 Premier League 2 90 Tottenham Hotspur U21 Premier League 2 59 West Brom U21 Premier League 2 30 Everton U21 Premier League 2 29 Chelsea U21 Premier League 2 90 Derby County U21 Premier League 2 90 Norwich City U21 Premier League 2 90 Brighton & Hove Albion U21 Premier League 2 90 Sunderland U21 Premier League 2 90 Middlesbrough U21 Premier League 2 86 Liverpool U21 Premier League 2 60 Kris Moore – Premier League 2 Appearances (2024–25)

They feel that Moore fits the bill and the Alex have a good reputation for developing young players who later go on to play at a higher level.

That could make them a tempting prospect for Moore as he considers what to do.

He has played regularly for Leeds Under-21s in the Premier League 2 this season and even got on the scoresheet in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool earlier this month.

Moore has not managed a senior team outing for Leeds and a parting of the ways could be best for both parties.