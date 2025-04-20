Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves attacker Pablo Sarabia feels that the club needed a change, which Vitor Pereira provided, amid the Molineux outfit grabbing a 1-0 win at Manchester United.

An underwhelming Premier League game at Old Trafford saw Wolves run out 1-0 winners thanks to a Sarabia goal in the 77th minute.

Both teams had two shots on target during the match, but Wolves through Sarabia edged it and in so doing secured their spot in the Premier League for next season.

A good run of form for Wolves, with five wins in a row, means they are now up to 15th place in the Premier League table and only behind Manchester United in the standings on goal difference.

Wolves sacked Gary O’Neil earlier this season and brought in Pereira to replace him, something Sarabia thinks was a pivotal moment in the campaign.

He believes when the Portuguese took charge something at the club then changed, with the players happy.

“I think this team needed a change. With Vitor, something changed”, the Wolves attacker told the BBC.

Club Years Real Madrid 2009-2011 Getafe 2011-2016 Sevilla 2016-2019 Paris Saint-Germain 2019-2023 Sporting Lisbon (loan) 2021-2022 Wolves 2023- Pablo Sarabia’s career history

“The most important thing is that the players are very happy on the pitch and because of this it is possible to do the best on the pitch.”

Wolves are now, remarkably, ten points from the top half of the table in the Premier League with another five games left to play.

They are next due to play host to Leicester City at Molineux, a game they will fully expect to take three points from.

Sarabia, 32, has made 19 appearances for Wolves in the Premier League this season, scoring three times and providing two assists.